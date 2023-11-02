IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Dances To 'My Name Is Lakkhan', Asks Wankhede Crowd To Cheer Louder; Watch

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is buzzing with chants of 'India, India' as the home team is completely dominating the proceedings against Sri Lanka in Match 33 of the ICC World Cup.

India posted a mammoth total of 357 for 8 after being asked to bat first and their bowler then reduced the Lankans to 3 for 4 in just 3.1 overs while defending the score.

The noise inside the stadium is so loud thanks to the majority Indian fans that it is becoming harder by the minute for the on-field umpires and batters to hear anything else apart from the cheers for the home team.

And Virat Kohli is making things worse for the opposition and umpires as he is constantly asking the fans to ramp up their volume.

Kohli was seen asking the crowd to cheer louder and keep their intensity up to motivate the Indian bowlers as they look to finish this match early and become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

Another video of Kohli dancing to the tunes of 'My Name Is Lakkhan', a popular Bollywood song, surfaced on social media.

Kohli fires again with the bat

Kohli has good reason to be ecstatic as India are on top of the game in Mumbai and he is one of the big reasons behind the Men in Blue's rampaging run.

Kohli scored 88 runs while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer contributed with 92 and 82 runs respectively, to help India post their first 300-plus score in this World Cup.

A major record missed in Mumbai

Kohli missed out on his 49th ODI century by 12 runs, a feat which would have seen him equal Sachin Tendulkar's world record for the most tons in the format.

He was dejected to have missed out on the special milestone after his dismissal but his mood was lifted by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as they both struck in their first overs to leave the Lankans reeling in chase of 358.

