‘She Rose Where Dreams Were Trembling Still’: Netizens Hail Jemimah Rodrigues’ Unbeaten 127 As India Storms Into ICC WC 2025 Final

Jemimah Rodrigues Smashes Unbeaten 127 To Take India Into ICC WC 2025 Final Amid Father Ivan Rodrigues’ Khar Gymkhana Controversy | X

Mumbai, October 30: Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has become the toast of the nation after her spectacular unbeaten 127-run knock in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final, steering India to a historic five-wicket victory over Australia at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Her stunning innings, which was marked by 14 fours and 3 sixes, helped India chase down a mammoth 339-run target, taking the team to its first Women’s World Cup final since 2017. Partnering with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89), Jemimah displayed remarkable grit, elegance and control under pressure, earning thunderous applause not only from the crowd but from millions online.

Social Media Overflows With Praise

As soon as India sealed the victory, social media erupted with admiration for Jemimah’s resilience and brilliance. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a poetic tribute, “She rose where dreams were trembling still, With fire that no storm could kill. A century carved in courage, Jemimah, this will be spoken for ages!”

Another fan wrote, “Everyone has given so much hate to Jemimah Rodrigues for so many reasons. Now apologise to her — she took us to the final by beating super Australia of all teams!!”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) too joined the celebration, tweeting, “Jemimah Rodrigues stands tall as India beat Australia to book a #CWC25 final berth in a historic chase.”

A Journey Of Grit and Mental Strength

Jemimah’s story of triumph is not just about runs but also about resilience. Speaking after her innings, she opened up emotionally about her mental struggles during the tour.

“I have cried every day through this tour. I wasn’t doing well mentally, dealt with a lot of anxiety,” Jemimah revealed in a post-match interview, her voice breaking with emotion.

Her words struck a chord with fans across India, many of whom called her journey an inspiring example of perseverance and courage. The batter from Mumbai has faced public scrutiny and personal challenges off the field, but her composure in one of the sport’s biggest moments showed just how mentally strong she has become.

From Bandra Nets To Global Glory

Having been trained by her father Ivan Rodrigues since the age of four in the local nets of Bandra, Jemimah has always been known for her elegant batting technique and attacking intent. Over the years, she’s grown into one of India’s most reliable batters and Thursday’s innings may well go down as her defining moment.

The 24-year-old’s unbeaten 127 not only carried India into the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final, but also reaffirmed her status as a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup. Fans, players and legends alike have hailed her effort as one of the greatest knocks in the history of Indian women’s cricket.

Match Summary

Venue: D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Match: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final — India vs Australia

Result: India won by 5 wickets

Australia: 338/10 (Phoebe Litchfield 109, Ellyse Perry 74)

India: 339/5 in 49 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 127*, Harmanpreet Kaur 89)