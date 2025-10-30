Jemimah Rodrigues Hits Magnificent Hundred To Keep Team India's Final Hopes Alive During IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

Jemimah Rodrigues rose to the occasion with a spectacular century during the ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal in Navi Mumbai, keeping India’s hopes alive in a high-pressure chase of 339 runs against Australia. Walking in as India sought stability, Rodrigues blended patience with precision, absorbing the early pressure and gradually shifting momentum with her fluent strokeplay and sharp running between the wickets.

Her innings was a display of remarkable temperament and grit, marked by elegant drives, deft touches, and fearless shot-making against a formidable Australian bowling attack. Every milestone she crossed lifted the crowd’s energy, as fans roared with belief each time her bat found the boundary. The moment she reached her hundred, the stadium erupted, celebrating a knock defined by maturity beyond her years and unwavering determination on one of cricket’s grandest stages.

With Richa Ghosh partnering her at the crease, Rodrigues continued to guide India’s pursuit, rotating strike efficiently and picking her moments to attack. As the semifinal intensified, her century stood as a beacon of hope, igniting the spirit of the dressing room and the millions watching. In a game brimming with pressure, Rodrigues delivered a performance that not only kept India alive in the chase but also underscored her emergence as a clutch performer on the world stage.

A dramatic moment unfolded in the ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal in Navi Mumbai when Australian skipper Alyssa Healy put down a regulation chance, giving India a crucial lifeline in their steep chase of 339. The opportunity came when Jemimah Rodrigues mistimed a lofted shot off Alana King, sending the ball high into the night sky. Healy settled under it, the crowd holding its breath, but to everyone’s astonishment, the ball popped out of her gloves and fell to the turf.

Known for her sharp wicketkeeping skills and composure under pressure, Healy’s rare lapse stunned teammates and fans alike. Rodrigues stood frozen before quickly returning to her crease, fully aware of the magnitude of the reprieve. The stadium erupted, sensing a potential turning point in India’s pursuit.

With Harmanpreet Kaur and Rodrigues in the middle, the dropped catch injected fresh energy into India’s chase. It highlighted the tense nature of knockout cricket, where even the simplest moments can shift momentum. As the partnership continued, India’s hopes remained alive, fueled by belief, grit, and now, a little slice of luck.