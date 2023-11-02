IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's World Record Of Most Calendar Years With 1,000+ ODI runs

Former India captain Virat Kohli broke yet another record on Thursday during Match 33 of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most calendar years with 1,000+ ODI runs during his knock at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli has amassed over 1000 runs in one-day internationals in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

Tendulkar had managed it seven times during his career in 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2007.

King Kohli on the rise

Kohli also brought up his 70th ODI fifty, which is also his 13th in World Cup cricket. He surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to take second position on the list of most 50+ plus scores in ODI World Cups.

Kohli now has 13 fifties from 33 innings and is only behind Tendulkar, who hit 21 half-centuries in 44 World Cup innings.

This happened after Kohli came to the crease at 4 for 1 in the first over after captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed off the second ball of the match by Dilshan Madhushanka as Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Kohli eyeing major milestone

If Kohli goes on to convert this fifty into a hundred then he will equal Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI centuries. He has already overtaken Rohit to become India's top-scorer in this World Cup.

Kohli is the fifth batter to cross 400 runs in this edition. Quinton de Kock leads this list with 545 runs from 7 ODIs in the tournament.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)