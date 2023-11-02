CWC 2023: 'Teach Amitabh Bachchan Acting As Well', Indian Journalist Mocks Shoaib Malik Who Tried To 'Teach' Virat Kohli How To Bat Against Spinners On LIVE TV

Shoaib Malik Tried To 'Teach' Virat Kohli How To Bat Against Spinners | Twitter

An Indian journalist took a jibe at Shoaib Malik after a video of the former Pakistani cricketer went viral in which he was seen analysing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's batting style.

The journalist came up with a bizarre request to Shoaib Malik, he said, "Thanks for teaching Virat Kohli how to bat, now please teach acting to Amitabh Bachchan".

The journalist had commented on the video of Shoaib Malik analysing the batting of the two current greats of the game.

'No batsman in the world is perfect'

However, Shoaib Malik replied and explained to the journalist that there is no batsman in the world who is perfect and plays faster and spinners with the same ease.

However, he stood by his remark that Virat Kohli struggles against spinners due to his stance. He also said that he was not teaching Virat Kohli how to bat, but was only making an observation.

The anchor of the show said that everyone should watch everything in detail before making a comment.

Shoaib Malik highlighted both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli struggle against finger spinners

Shoaib Malik highlighted both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli struggle against finger spinners. He explained in the show the reason behind the batsmen's struggle against off-spinners. Shoaib Malik told that they both had difficulty due to the lack of pace and the position of the front leg and the back leg in different scenarios. He did a detailed analysis of the playing style of both batsmen.

Virat Kohli manages to reduce the pressure by somehow playing the big shots

Speaking on the show, he said that Virat Kohli manages to reduce the pressure by playing big shots. He also said that if Babar also starts playing big, he will be better off. He also said that Babar Azam does not know how to sweep, and one cannot play off-spinners through the covers in that position. Babar Azam's back leg should go straight behind to make room for the shot, said Shoaib Malik.

