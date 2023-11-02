 IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Hits Four On Opening Ball Of The Innings, Loses His Off-Stump On The Next; WATCH
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lost his off-stump immediately after hitting a boundary against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup game.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma looks on as he loses his off-stump. | (Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka have had a stunning turn of events after choosing to bowl first against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka made a sensational comeback by uprooting Rohit Sharma's off-stump after conceding a first-ball boundary to peg the hosts back from the outset in a crucial game.

The incident occurred in the very first over of the match as Madushanka unleashed a swinging delivery but it landed towards the pads as the Indian captain picked up a boundary through the mid-wicket region. However, the right-hander played the wrong line in the 2nd delivery, thereby losing his off-stump.

Below is the video of the same:

India go in with an unchanged line-up to face Sri Lanka:

With a semi-final spot up for grabs, the home side went in with an unchanged side from the one that beat England at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. All-rounder Hardik Pandya remains on the sidelines due to the ankle injury suffered during the match against Bangladesh in Pune.

For Sri Lanka, the match undeniably is a must-win fixture as they are languishing at 7th in the standings. The 1996 World Cup winners are coming off a thumping loss against Afghanistan. Their focus will also be on finishing within 7 to ensure their automatic qualification for the Champions Trophy next year.

Kusal Mendis announced one change at the toss, bringing in wrist-spinner Dushan Hemantha for Dhananjaya de Silva.

