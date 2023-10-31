PAK vs BAN, CWC 2023: Pakistan Knock Out Bangladesh To Stay Alive In World Cup After Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi Heroics

Pakistan returned to winning ways in the ICC World Cup 2023 after they defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Match 31 played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 205 for victory, Pakistan rode on a quickfire fifties from the returning Fakhar Zaman and fellow opener Abdullah Shafique to finish the match in 32.3 overs and officially knock out Bangladesh from the race to the semi-finals.

Fakhar & Shafique delight Eden crowd

Fakhar and Shafique stitched an opening partnership worth 128 runs which laid the foundation for their chase before Muhammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed knocked off the remaining runs with their unbroken 36-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Fakhar, who replaced the out-of-form Imam-ul-Haq in Pakistan's XI in this match, top-scored with 81 off 74 balls with three fours and seven towering sixes while Shafique made 68 off 69 deliveries.

"After the Asia Cup, I practised a lot on my batting, I was looking good at the camp and was looking forward to making it to the team. Today, my hard work paid off after I was given a chance.

"I told Abdullah that I will see off the first few overs, I knew I could hit big sixes. My role is to make it easy for my partner, so it was important to see off the first few overs and then play my shots," Fakhar said after bagging the Player of the Match award.

Shaheen shines with the ball once again

Earlier, a superb bowling performance from Shaheen Shah Afridi and the rest helped Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 204 after Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr. bagged three wickets each while Haris Rauf contributed with two scalps. Spinners Iftikhar and Usama Mir also contributed with a wicket each.