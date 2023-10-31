World Cup 2023: Inzamam-ul-Haq's Resignation Shows That Pakistan Cricket Is A Never-Ending Circus, Courtesy The PCB And Its Ways

Pakistan cricket and controversies are like two inseparable siblings who are constantly at each other.

The last week has been one that has seen a lot of churning in the cricketing ecosystem of the 1992 World Champions and there isn't any sign of the never-ending circus abating.

After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a press release that was a veiled dig and warning to both skipper Babar Azam and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, the casualty list has started.

It has appeared in the form of the legendary Inzamam himself, who resigned from his post with the ongoing drama surrounding Pakistan cricket.

The former great's name was also dragged into a conflict of interest issue where he was said to have stakes in a company that managed top Pakistani players such as Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

This hasn't gone down very well with Inzamam leading up to his resignation from the chief selector's post.

"People speak without research. If you're going to point fingers at me, raise questions on me, it is better I resign. If PCB wants to investigate me, I am available. People are talking [about me] without having any kind of proof, if there is any, then bring it. I have asked the PCB to do the same. I have no connection with the player agent company, these types of accusations hurt me," Inzamam told SAMAA TV.

Now, with the PCB constituting a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate the allegations of conflict of interest, the focus is barely on the Pakistan team's cricketing fortunes.

Read Also Top Seven Teams Of ODI World Cup 2023 Will Qualify For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan

Pakistan cricket has been replete with stories of match-fixing, player revolt, fights between players, administrative politics and what not for the longest time.

From the time of Imran Khan and Javed Miandad to today's Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan cricket has remained simply just Pakistan cricket.

There's never a dull moment in terms of news and happenings although it could be detrimental to the national team's interests with all the off-the-field drama.

There are some people who are hoping that Pakistan make an unbelievable turnaround like they did in the 1992 World Cup. However, the chances of that happening this time around are fairly thin with the way the points table looks at the moment.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)