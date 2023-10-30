Shahid Afridi Lauds Inzamam-Ul-Haq's Decision To Resign As Pakistan Selector Amid Conflict Of Interest Row

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Monday praised ex-skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq's decision to step down as the chief selector of the men's national team amid the conflict of interest allegations against him.

Inzamam is under scrutiny as he is a shareholder in "Yazo International Limited", a company owned by Pakistan players' agent Talha Rehmani.

This revelation has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, as Rehmani represents some of Pakistan's top cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The PCB has therefore, set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations of conflict of interest pertaining to the team selection process.

Inzamam informed about his resignation to PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Inzamam reveals the reason behind his resignation

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV in a telephonic call, Inzamam said he met the Board members of PCB which has formed a 5-member inquiry committee and owing to moral grounds he decided to step down as a selector till the probe report comes out.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who was also part of the Samaa TV News panel which spoke to Inzamam, lauded his decision of resigning and said that it set an example of dignity for others in future who may face such allegations.

"The decision you have taken today, you’ve set an example of dignity for all of us, because all your life you’ve served this country and gained a lot of respect. Very well done Inzi Bhai," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

