'..Since Babar Tried To Contact Their Married Daughters': Fake PCB Statement On Pakistan Skipper's WhatsApp Chats Go Viral

The turmoil in Pakistan cricket seems to be growing with each passing day after the team's poor show in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

The scrutiny over the performances of Babar Azam and Co. reached its height on Monday when alleged Whatsapp chats between the captain and PCB COO Salman Naseer were reportedly leaked online by the board president Zaka Ashraf.

Netizens and Pakistani journalists are now circulating a fake release from the PCB on social media which has made some bizarre claims against Babar, Ashraf and Naseer.

The fake release claims that "all WhatsApp communications between Babar Azam and PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf or Mr. Salman has been suspended since the day Babar tried to contact their married daughters viz. Fiza Ashraf and Humaima Naseer."

The release also stated that "PCB doesn't associate itself with the media channel ARY NEWS and its journalists" after the chats were leaked on TV by sports presenter Waseem Badami.

The fake release going viral on social media

It is being reported in Pakistan that PCB chief Ashraf has been ignoring Babar's phone calls but the former clarified that the 29-year-old skipper did not reach out to him directly.

Hence, Ashraf went to a massive extent by sharing the private Whatsapp message, which was broadcast live on television.

In the message, Naseer asked, "Have you called him recently?" To which Babar replied, "Salam Salman bhai, I have not made any call to sir."

Badami however, later took to his social media account to admit his mistake of releasing the alleged chats on ARY News and apologised for it.

Badami claimed that they were hesitant in revealing the conversation, but decided to go ahead as the PCB Chief gave them permission.

Pakistan staring at early exit from CWC 2023

The alleged discord between the players and the board members has been caused by the team's recent defeats in the ODI World Cup. Pakistan are on the brink of an early exit from the tournament after suffering four losses in a row.

Babar Azam's captaincy and the performance of all the players have come under massive scrutiny and criticism from the Pakistan cricket fraternity with former legends like Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Ramiz Raja slamming the team, management and the PCB for their downfall in international cricket.

