CWC 2023: 'PCB Wants The Team To Fail', Senior Pakistan Player Levels Massive Allegation On Zaka Ashraf-Led Board

A senior player in the Pakistan team has levelled a serious allegation against his country's cricket board, claiming that the PCB wants the Men in Green to fail in the ICC World Cup 2023 so that they can bring in changes in the leadership.

Pakistan are on the brink of an early exit from the tournament after suffering four defeats in a row against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Babar Azam & Co under fire

Captain Babar Azam and several senior players in the squad have come under fire over their repeated failures with bat and ball in India.

Pakistan media reports are saying that the PCB is likely to make sweeping changes in the squad and likely to take away the captaincy from Babar after the World Cup.

Pak player levels massive allegation

"The board wants the team to fail, they don't want us to win the World Cup just so that they can make the changes and take control of who leads the team and who gets into the team," a senior player was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Whatever fights or arguments or disagreements we have within the team is quite common. We are all old and mature enough to deal with it by ourselves. We don't need external interference," he added.

Reports of constant rifts and a discord within the squad also emerged earlier this month due to which the PCB had to release a statement, denying all such rumours.

PCB denies reports of internal rift in team

"The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly denies recent speculations about any internal discord in the national cricket team currently participating in the ICC World Cup 2023.

"Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims.

"The PCB is disappointed by the dissemination of this false news and emphasises the importance of upholding journalistic ethics before spreading such allegations," the PCB stated.

