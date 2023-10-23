CWC 2023: Babar Azam Isolated, Physical Fights And 'Internal Discord' In Pakistan Team? PCB Responds

Pakistan cricket team is in complete dissarray at the moment after two successive defeats in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Journalists from Pakistan have revealed that captain Babar Azam is facing isolation from a certain group within the squad while two players were engaged in a physical altercation as well. The journalists also vowed to reveal more such details about the issues in the squad.

The internal rift in the side reportedly stemmed from the past two losses against India and Australia which has put their campaign in jeopardy.

But the Pakistan Cricket Board denied all these reports on Monday by issuing an official statement in this matter.

PCB statement:

"The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly denies recent speculations about any internal discord in the national cricket team currently participating in the ICC World Cup 2023.

"Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims.

"The PCB is disappointed by the dissemination of this false news and emphasises the importance of upholding journalistic ethics before spreading such allegations," the PCB stated.

Pakistan won their first two games to break into the top four on the points table but have dropped down to fifth after the defeats.

They are currently facing Afghanistan in a crucial clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

