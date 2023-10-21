AUS vs PAK, CWC 2023: 'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar Questions 'If Pakistan Deserve Spot In The WC Semifinals'

Pakistan have not really come into their own in this edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup and after back-to-back defeats against India and Australia, the 1992 champions are in the dock.

Now, former Pakistan pace king Shoaib Akhtar has hit out at the team's woeful performances in the last two games and questioned their potential for a place in the semifinals.

Pakistan are currently lagging in the fifth position with four points and a Net Run Rate of -0.456.

"Babar Azam. Great player but a great player needs to play a great innings. He needs to show that he's capable of coming up with big knocks in crucial matches.''

Akhtar lamented about Pakistan getting their basics wrong by dropping catches and getting their bowling changes wrong along the way.

"Bringing Iftikhar in at one change and Usama Mir dropping the catch of David Warner, these sort of things can spoil the rhythm of the team and that is exactly why we have struggled,''.

The 'Rawalpindi Express'asked the viewers on his Youtube channel whether Pakistan are really deserving of a spot in the last four.

"Do they really deserve a place in the semifinals or the top four. I mean I'm asking you people for your opinion,'' he said.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled well in patches and went for runs in the first spell. It was only towards the end of the innings that he was able to pick up the wickets and restrict Australia. He needs to learn how to contain the batsmen and also take wickets when there is no assistance from the pitch,'' Akhtar said.

The former pace sensation also stated that he hoped Pakistan would make a strong comeback in the remaining matches starting with the game against Afghanistan.

"I hope they get back to the winning ways soon. The next game against Afghanistan will be a tough one. They are a team that is almost on par with Pakistan. So, it will be like a game of equals and Pakistan will have to play really well,'' Akhtar added.

"Chennai will be a favourable track for spinners and Afghanistan would look to take maximum advantage of the conditions so Pakistan will have to be watchful,'' he added.