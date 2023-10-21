CWC 2023: Babar Azam Flounders On The Biggest Of Stages For Pakistan While King Kohli Thrives For Team India

Babar Azam has been widely acknowledged as the best batsman in the world in ODI cricket off late and why not.

The Pakistan skipper is No 1 in the ICC ODI rankings for batters and that has been the result of his consistent performances over a period of time.

However, Babar's rapid rise has also coincided with his inevitable comparisons with the unstoppable run-machine and legend Virat Kohli.

Although, Kohli is about five years older to Babar and has established himself as the world's pre-eminent batsman since the last 7-8 years, the Pakistan fans have often referred to Babar as 'The King'.

A moniker that is not appropriately sitting well with his performances especially at the ongoing World Cup in India.

Babar has always had a reputation lately that although he scores heavily in ODI cricket, his notable performances have come mostly against bottom-ranked teams.

The big-match temperament and a sense of occasion that one expects from great players is missing in Babar's case.

Prior to the World Cup, when asked about his thoughts on the blockbuster match against India in Ahmedabad, Babar showed some aggressive intent.

"Whatever I want to say or do, you will know that day,'' was Babar's retort to a reporter, when translated from Urdu to English.

Come the World Cup and Babar has just not turned up yet and the India match was a big disappointment.

If there was ever a stage for Babar to show to the world his greatness and stature as a batsman, it was this match against India in front of more than 120,000 partisan Indian fans in Ahmedabad.

And on that day on the grandest of stages, Babar scored a 58-ball-50 that did Pakistan more damage than help their cause while setting a target for India.

Finally, he fell to a special delivery from Mohammad Siraj that clipped his off stump.

If Pakistan as a team has failed to cope with pressure, Babar has been a manifestation of that problem.

While Kohli has thrived with all the pressure that comes with playing a home World Cup with 259 runs in four matches so far, Babar has been a dud.

With just 83 runs in four matches, the wannabe 'King' has been a pale shadow of the great Virat Kohli like who he probably aspires to be.

This World Cup has in a way atleast so far shut up critics of Virat Kohli and fans of Babar Azam with both players showing what they're all about when it comes to the ultimate spectacle.

