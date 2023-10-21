AUS vs PAK, CWC 2023: Shahid Afridi's Cute Little Daughter Asks Why 'Shaheen Uncle' Is In Pakistan's Team?; Watch

Shahid Afridi's daughter questioned about Shaheen in the Pakistan team adorably. | (Credits: Twitter)

In an adorable interaction with Samaa TV, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi appeared alongside his daughter to discuss Pakistan's World Cup prospects amid their upcoming matches on the horizon. When questioned by his daughter Arwa about why Shaheen Shah Afridi is in Pakistan's team, his answer left the fans in awe.

There were some conversations about the Australia-Pakistan game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Amid that, Afridi asked his daughter about the winner of the contest and Arwa was quick to respond, 'Pakistan'. Arwa proceeded to ask, 'Papa, is Shaheen Afridi also in Pakistan team?' to which Shahid Afridi replied, Yes, Shaheen Afridi is also in the Pakistan team'. Arwa was puzzled and asked, 'Why is that?'

Afridi replied to her by saying, 'We will ask this only when he does not perform well'.

Shahid Afridi's little daughter asks why Shaheen is in Pakistan's team. And Lala's answer was hilarious 😂♥️♥️ #CWC23 #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/xXYGwDk82c — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 21, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi's fifer goes in vain as Australia seal 62-run win:

After looking off-colour in the first three World Cup games, Shaheen gave an admirable performance against Australia on Friday. The left-arm seamer took a fifer as the Men in Green triggered a late collapse after Mitchell Marsh and David Warner stitched a 259-run opening partnership.

Yet, the target of 368 proved to be a bridge too far for the Men in Green. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq began the run-chase with a 134-run stand, but lost too many wickets in the middle without any substantial partnerships.

Pakistan will next face Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday.

