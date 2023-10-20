 'Akad Ke Anusaar Tournament': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As Pakistan Captain Endures Another Failure In 2023 World Cup
HomeSports'Akad Ke Anusaar Tournament': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As Pakistan Captain Endures Another Failure In 2023 World Cup

'Akad Ke Anusaar Tournament': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As Pakistan Captain Endures Another Failure In 2023 World Cup

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been trolled for his another failure in the 2023 World Cup clash against Australia in Bengaluru

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could not make a big score contrary to expectations in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He had to walk back for 18 off 14 balls as Australia's lead spinner Adam Zampa got the better of him in the 27th over of the innings, with his opposite number Pat Cummins taking an outstanding catch. As a result, fans couldn't keep calm and trolled the 29-year-old.

The classy right-handed batter started the tournament as the number-one ranked ODI batter, but hasn't set the tournament alight as expected. The Lahore-born batter scored 5 against the Netherlands, followed by 10 against Sri Lanka, but it didn't matter as Pakistan won both the matches fairly comfortably.

Babar managed 50 off 58 deliveries against the mighty Indian side in Ahmedabad before Mohammed Siraj got the better of him. While he played a few good shots against the Australians, but couldn't continue as he got the toe-end of the bat. With Shubman Gill scoring a 50 in his most recent match, the Indian youngster could displace him at the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Here's how netizens have trolled Babar Azam for his latest failure in the 2023 World Cup:

