'Akad Ke Anusaar Tournament': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As Pakistan Captain Endures Another Failure In 2023 World Cup

Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could not make a big score contrary to expectations in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He had to walk back for 18 off 14 balls as Australia's lead spinner Adam Zampa got the better of him in the 27th over of the innings, with his opposite number Pat Cummins taking an outstanding catch. As a result, fans couldn't keep calm and trolled the 29-year-old.

The classy right-handed batter started the tournament as the number-one ranked ODI batter, but hasn't set the tournament alight as expected. The Lahore-born batter scored 5 against the Netherlands, followed by 10 against Sri Lanka, but it didn't matter as Pakistan won both the matches fairly comfortably.

Babar managed 50 off 58 deliveries against the mighty Indian side in Ahmedabad before Mohammed Siraj got the better of him. While he played a few good shots against the Australians, but couldn't continue as he got the toe-end of the bat. With Shubman Gill scoring a 50 in his most recent match, the Indian youngster could displace him at the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Here's how netizens have trolled Babar Azam for his latest failure in the 2023 World Cup:

Can't even play in Chinnaswamy Highway 😂



Only Mahadev can fix this lumber 1 player#BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvsAUS #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IgEQVbzVy4 — ꜱᴘɪᴅᴇʏ (@AnushSpidey1) October 20, 2023

Lumber 1 Zimbabar when he has to perform: pic.twitter.com/N27mBbTmIa — Sameer (@agonyofsameer) October 20, 2023

Lumber 1 batsman Babar Azam comes to save Pakistan.#AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Px65yDVOKw — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 20, 2023

Purey Pakistan ke paas ek hee representative hai. Babar Azam. Usi se kaam chalayenge ye log 10 saal — Anshuman Arya (@AryaAnshuman7) October 20, 2023

"1 odd failure"

bro hasn't performed in any int tournaments in the past TWO YEARS 😭 anyways i hope we all get to see babar azam centuries this Worldcup IA https://t.co/bX4tY9kQom — fatima (@neeedcoffee_) October 20, 2023

Babar Azam when Pakistan is in trouble: pic.twitter.com/Iw7VeV6oic — Aaryan (@Aaryan_ManUtd) October 20, 2023

Change his name from Babar Azam to Zim Azam.



Because he score better with Minor teams.



Cc @Deep_Point_ — Naved Khan (@navedkol) October 20, 2023

Babar Azam had to win this for Pakistan.



Like Virat Kohli has been doing in big run chases for more than a decade. #PAKvsAUS — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 20, 2023

Babar is having an "aukaat ke anusaar" Tournament. #PAKvsAUS — Aditya (@thep1oneer) October 20, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)