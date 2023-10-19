IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Devon Conway To Become Top-Scorer Of This World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma is on another record-breaking spree in Pune as he became the top-scorer of the ICC World Cup 2023 in the ongoing game against Bangladesh at the MCA stadium in Pune.

Rohit went past New Zealand opener Devon Conway to grab the first position on the list of batters with the most runs in this edition of the World Cup.

The Hitman now has 265 runs from four ODIs in the tournament at an average of 66.25 with one hundred and a fifty to his name. Conway sits in second place with 249 runs at 83.00 with one hundred.

Rohit scored 48 off 40 balls with seven fours and a couple of massive sixes to get India off to a flying start before getting out to Hasan Mahmud in the 13th over of India's 257-run chase against Bangladesh.

Rohit and Shubman Gill added 88 runs for the first wicket.

Rohit Sharma's last 15 innings in World Cups:

137(126), 34(48), 122*(144), 57(70), 140(113), 1(10), 18(23), 102(109), 104(92), 103(94), 1(4), 0(6), 131(84), 86(63), 48(40).

India keep Bangladesh to gettable total in Pune

Earlier in the day, India restricted the opposition to 256 for 8 in 50 overs after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

Litton Das top-scored for the visitors with 66 while fellow opener Tanzid Hasan made 51 while the experienced middle-order batters Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim contributed with 46 and 38 respectively for the visitors.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a couple of wickets each while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur got one for India.

If India successfully chase down this target then they will register their fourth successive victory in the tournament out of as many games.

