CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Challaned Thrice For Driving At Over 200 Kmph On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Says Report

India captain Rohit Sharma has been hit with three traffic challans for overspeeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, according to a report in Pune Mirror.

The Hitman was on his way to join the India squad ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh in Pune.

The report further states that Rohit was driving at over 200 kmph in his Lamborghini Urus and even touched 215 kmph at times on the highway.

The 36-year-old Mumbai local received three online challans due to overspeeding. Rohit had bought the luxury SUV last year and paid upwards of ₹3 crore for it.

Rohit's Urus bears the same shade of blue colour as Team India's white-ball jersey. The car's number plate has 0264 as the last four digits which is also Rohit's highest individual score in ODI cricket, a world record which is yet to be broken.

Notably, Rohit and the Indian squad reached Pune on October 15. it remains unclear as to why the Indian skipper went to Mumbai from Pune just before an important match.

About the Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus is a high-performance luxury SUV, first introduced in 2017. With a bold and aggressive design, it embodies Lamborghini's signature aesthetics.

The Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing around 641 horsepower, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

This SUV offers a lavish interior with cutting-edge technology and premium materials, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious driving experience.

The Lamborghini Urus has become a symbol of opulent performance in the realm of SUVs, appealing to those seeking speed and extravagance.

India vs Bangladesh

India are currently topping the points table in the ongoing ODI World Cup with three wins out of three games. The Rohit-led side defeated Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan to collect 6 points.

Rohit is the leading scorer for India so far in this edition with 217 runs with one hundred and a half-century while Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowlers' pack for the Men in Blue with 8 wickets at 11.62.

The Men in Blue will next play against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on October 19.

A win against the Bangla tigers will take India one step closer to qualifying for the semi-finals.

