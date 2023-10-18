 CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Challaned Thrice For Driving At Over 200 Kmph On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Says Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Challaned Thrice For Driving At Over 200 Kmph On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Says Report

CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Challaned Thrice For Driving At Over 200 Kmph On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Says Report

Rohit Sharma reportedly received three online challans due to overspeeding. He had bought the luxury SUV last year and paid upwards of ₹3 crore for it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

India captain Rohit Sharma has been hit with three traffic challans for overspeeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, according to a report in Pune Mirror.

The Hitman was on his way to join the India squad ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh in Pune.

The report further states that Rohit was driving at over 200 kmph in his Lamborghini Urus and even touched 215 kmph at times on the highway.

Read Also
CWC 2023: 'Rohit Sharma Has Same Respect As MS Dhoni' In Indian Team, Says Suresh Raina
article-image

The 36-year-old Mumbai local received three online challans due to overspeeding. Rohit had bought the luxury SUV last year and paid upwards of ₹3 crore for it.

Rohit's Urus bears the same shade of blue colour as Team India's white-ball jersey. The car's number plate has 0264 as the last four digits which is also Rohit's highest individual score in ODI cricket, a world record which is yet to be broken.

Notably, Rohit and the Indian squad reached Pune on October 15. it remains unclear as to why the Indian skipper went to Mumbai from Pune just before an important match.

About the Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus is a high-performance luxury SUV, first introduced in 2017. With a bold and aggressive design, it embodies Lamborghini's signature aesthetics.

The Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing around 641 horsepower, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

This SUV offers a lavish interior with cutting-edge technology and premium materials, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious driving experience.

The Lamborghini Urus has become a symbol of opulent performance in the realm of SUVs, appealing to those seeking speed and extravagance.

Read Also
From Rohit Sharma To MS Dhoni: Most Number Of Sixes For Team India In ODIs
article-image

India vs Bangladesh

India are currently topping the points table in the ongoing ODI World Cup with three wins out of three games. The Rohit-led side defeated Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan to collect 6 points.

Rohit is the leading scorer for India so far in this edition with 217 runs with one hundred and a half-century while Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowlers' pack for the Men in Blue with 8 wickets at 11.62.

The Men in Blue will next play against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on October 19.

A win against the Bangla tigers will take India one step closer to qualifying for the semi-finals.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: 'Don't Think It Was A 190 Kind Of Pitch', Rohit Sharma Hails Bowlers After...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NZ vs AFG, CWC 2023: New Zealand Crush Afghanistan To Remain Unbeaten After Latham, Phillips &...

NZ vs AFG, CWC 2023: New Zealand Crush Afghanistan To Remain Unbeaten After Latham, Phillips &...

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: 'India Scaring Other Teams With Fearless Cricket', Says Bangladesh Coach...

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: 'India Scaring Other Teams With Fearless Cricket', Says Bangladesh Coach...

CWC 2023: 'This Pakistan Team Can't Handle Pressure,' Reckons Sourav Ganguly

CWC 2023: 'This Pakistan Team Can't Handle Pressure,' Reckons Sourav Ganguly

CWC 2023: David Warner Wants To See 'Umpire's Stats On The Big Screen' After LBW Row vs Sri Lanka

CWC 2023: David Warner Wants To See 'Umpire's Stats On The Big Screen' After LBW Row vs Sri Lanka

SA vs NED, CWC 2023: 'Om' Logo Spotted On South Africa Spinner Keshav Maharaj's Bat, Says 'India...

SA vs NED, CWC 2023: 'Om' Logo Spotted On South Africa Spinner Keshav Maharaj's Bat, Says 'India...