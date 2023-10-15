From Rohit Sharma To MS Dhoni: Most Number Of Sixes For Team India In ODIs

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023

Rohit Sharma is the first Indian batter to hit over 300 sixes in ODIs and has 303 in the format in 254 innings.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has slammed 229 sixes in 350 ODIs and 297 innings.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has hammered 195 sixes in 463 ODIs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has struck 190 maximums in 311 ODIs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former ace Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has clobbered 155 sixes in 304 ODI matches.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli has hammered 142 sixes so far in 284 ODIs. He still has someway to go and could strike above 250 in the format.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former dashing opener Virender Sehwag has hammered 136 sixes in 251 innings.

(Credits: Twitter)

One of the best finishers India has ever had, Suresh Raina has hit 120 maximums in 226 ODIs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ajay Jadeja, currently serving as Afghanistan team's mentor, has clobbered 85 sixes in 226 ODI appearances.

(Credits: Twitter)

Thanks For Reading!

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Team India's Top Performers As They Maintain Its Unbeaten World Cup Streak...
Find out More