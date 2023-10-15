From Rohit Sharma To MS Dhoni: Most Number Of Sixes For Team India In ODIs

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Rohit Sharma is the first Indian batter to hit over 300 sixes in ODIs and has 303 in the format in 254 innings.
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has slammed 229 sixes in 350 ODIs and 297 innings.
Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has hammered 195 sixes in 463 ODIs.
Ex-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has struck 190 maximums in 311 ODIs.
Former ace Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has clobbered 155 sixes in 304 ODI matches.
Virat Kohli has hammered 142 sixes so far in 284 ODIs. He still has someway to go and could strike above 250 in the format.
Former dashing opener Virender Sehwag has hammered 136 sixes in 251 innings.
One of the best finishers India has ever had, Suresh Raina has hit 120 maximums in 226 ODIs.
Ajay Jadeja, currently serving as Afghanistan team's mentor, has clobbered 85 sixes in 226 ODI appearances.
