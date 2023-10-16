 CWC 2023: 'Rohit Sharma Has Same Respect As MS Dhoni' In Indian Team, Says Suresh Raina
Rohit Sharma has led Team India to three successive wins in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Updated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for his captaincy in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Raina said players in the Indian team respect Rohit the same way they did for MS Dhoni.

Rohit has led India to three successive wins in the World Cup. The home team displayed dominant performances against Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan to top the World Cup points table.

“Whenever I use to talk with players they use to say Rohit has the same respect as Dhoni – Rohit has been very friendly in dressing room.

“I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team. I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front.

When the captain leads from the front and at the same time, he gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all," Raina told India Today.

