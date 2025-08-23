Shocking! 15-Year-Old Student Tragically Passes Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Game In Punjab

Basketball | Representative Image |

A tragic incident unfolded at Malwa School in Gidderbaha, Punjab, where a 15-year-old Class IX student collapsed and died of cardiac arrest while playing basketball with his classmates on the school playground.

According to the Times of India report, the student, who was the only son of his parents, suddenly collapsed during the game, leaving his peers and school staff in shock. Teachers and fellow students rushed to his aid. He was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but despite efforts by medical staff, he was declared dead on arrival.

This incident is a painful reminder of the importance of awareness and preparedness regarding sudden cardiac events in young people, even in seemingly healthy individuals.