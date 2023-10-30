World Cup 2023: 'Yeh Ghatiya Harkat Hai', Shahid Afridi Tears Into PCB On Babar Azam's Whatsapp Chat Leaks Issue

Pakistan cricket is going through its worst phase with four back-to-back defeats in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in India and its captain Babar Azam is having a torrid time.

After news in recent days broke about Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf not receiving calls and texts from skipper Babar Azam, the issue has got even murkier.

Babar's Whatsapp chats with a person named Salman were aired on a Pakistani TV show much to the disgust of former cricketers, journalists and analysts.

Now, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has delved into the issue taking potshots at the PCB and its chairman Zaka Ashraf after reports emerged that the PCB chief himself had authorized the TV channel and the show host to air the screenshot.

"I would just say that this is such a shameful and a dirty act. We are maligning our own players on public forums and especially the skipper Babar Azam. Is this the way to go about things, I really don't understand,'' he added.

Afridi went onto ask why such confidential private chats of the skipper Babar Azam is out on a TV show.

"What is the need to do all this?..Why did Shoaib Jatt do all this?..Apparently, the PCB chairman has authorized this and this is very shameful and sad."

Former Pakistan spin great Mushtaq Ahmed felt it was a trying time for Babar Azam and he will remember all the people who are maligning his image at present.

"Babar Azam will remember every single person who is there for him and who is not there for him. He is your captain, for God's sake. We also criticise people on our show, but it is never personal. We criticise them based on performances,'' he added.

Pakistan are scheduled to play Bangladesh in their next World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)