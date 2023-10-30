CWC 2023: 'Mediterranean Kebabs, Eggs And Proteins', Pakistan Players To Boycott Biryani In Kolkata Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash

Babar Azam-led Pakistan has come under fire for their on-field performances in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 and therefore, the team management has decided to make the players adhere to a strict diet chart ahead of their next match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

The players will have to ditch their beloved biryani and instead, have things like Mediterranean kebabs, eggs and proteins at the team hotel in the city of joy.

Kolkata is known for its food and the famous Bengali cuisine but the team will have to stay away from all temptations and follow the diet plan prepared for them by the support staff.

No more biryani for Pakistan players

"They are following a particular diet chart now. At breakfast, they are having mostly eggs and proteins.

"Alongside that, Mediterranean kebabs and other such dishes are among items we're preparing for them," The Telegraph quoted the Kolkata hotel chef as saying.

Poor fitness levels

Former players, including Wasim Akram, had slammed Pakistan's fitness levels after their defeat against Afghanistan in the tournament.

Akram had claimed that the players haven't undergone fitness tests in a couple of years and eat "8kg of kadhai & nihari" every day which has contributed to their poor fielding and fitness levels.

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan even admitted jokingly on camera that players might have slowed down on the field because they were having biryani every day during their stay in Hyderabad for the first two matches of this World Cup.

Pakistan staring down the barrel in India

But the team management has put a stop to their unhealthy eating habits and laid out a strict diet plan for the players.

“With the team in such a situation, how can we have biryani? We'll see later in the tournament. The media also gave so much of hype to biryani," a member of the Pakistan contingent was quoted as saying by ABPLive.

Pakistan are on the brink of exiting the tournament after suffering four successive defeats in their campaign over the past couple of weeks. The Men in Green will face Bangladesh next at the Eden Gardens on October 31.

