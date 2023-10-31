'Mind Your Own Business Zaka Ashraf': Shahid Afridi Lashes Out At PCB Chief Over Rift With Babar Azam's Pakistan; Watch

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday came down hard on PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf for giving statements against Babar Azam's team to the media in the middle of their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign in India.

The Pakistani players and PCB top brass have been at loggerheads over the team's poor performances in the ODI World Cup and the issue related to the central contracts.

Chief selector Inzamam-Ul-Haq's resignation amid the conflict of interest allegations has added fuel to the already-growing fire in Pakistan cricket.

Zaka Ashraf under fire

The Zaka Ashraf-led PCB has been facing the heat from former players like Afridi and Pakistan cricket fans after he allegedly leaked Babar's WhatsApp chats with the board's COO Salman Naseer to a local news channel.

Ashraf has also reportedly stopped taking calls or responding to Babar's messages while the players are yet to receive their salaries from the board for the past five months.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Afridi's rant against Zaka Ashraf

"Zaka Ashraf not the chairman of any random club. He is the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. He should look at a lot of things.

"I am amazed that you (referring to Ashraf) are calling up owners of media houses and telling them that people are talking against him. For god's sake, you are the chairman and you should be working towards delivering results for Pakistan cricket.

"People are talking about you because you are giving them the opportunity. Zaka Ashraf saab mind your own business. The team is playing the World Cup and you are giving statements against them. Talking against Babar Azam and others... strengthen your own seat first and then work on the problems that the cricketers are facing," Afridi said on a Pakistani TV show.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)