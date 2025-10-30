IND Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Satta Bazar Rates And Betting Odds Slightly Favour India Over Australia Ahead Of High-Voltage Clash At MCG

Suryakumar Yadav | Credits: Twitter

Melbourne, October 31: Excitement is building ahead of the second T20 International (T20I) between India and Australia, scheduled for Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After rain washed out the series opener in Canberra, both teams are eager to get back on the field for what promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of cricket’s biggest powerhouses.

Betting Odds:

India: 1.83

Australia: 1.95

In these odds, the team with the lower odds is the favourite.

So, in this case:

India (1.83) is the favourite to win.

Australia (1.95) is considered the underdog, though only slightly, indicating a very close contest between the two sides.

In simple terms: lower odds = higher probability of winning according to the market.

According to market predictions, India enter the 2nd T20I as slight favourites, with the Satta Bazar and online betting odds reflecting a narrow edge over Australia — India at 1.83 compared to Australia at 1.95.

The odds suggest confidence in India’s current form and their strong batting display in the rain-affected first match at Canberra, where Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav looked dominant before the washout.

While the difference is marginal, it indicates that bettors and analysts expect India’s balanced lineup and adaptability at the MCG to give them a minor advantage, though the contest remains evenly poised.

After the rain-affected opener in Canberra, both India and Australia will be desperate for a result at the iconic MCG. The atmosphere promises to be electric, and fans around the world are set for an evening of high-intensity cricket as two giants of the game battle for early dominance in the T20I series.

Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, 2025 Series

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

Start Time: 7:00 PM local time (1:30 PM IST)

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network/Disney+ Hotstar

Disclaimer:

The betting odds and Satta Bazar rates mentioned in this article are presented purely for analytical and informational purposes. They do not constitute or encourage any form of gambling or betting activity.

Readers are adviced to exercise discretion, as engaging in betting involves financial and legal risks. The information is included only to reflect public sentiment and pre-match market trends.