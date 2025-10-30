IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Team India Beat Australia By 5 Wickets To Secure Highest-Successful Run Chase, Will Face South Africa In Final

Image: BCCI Women/X

In a historic clash at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India’s women’s cricket team produced a sensational performance to beat Australia by 5 wickets in the ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal. The victory marked the highest-successful run chase in Women’s ODI history, as India overcame a daunting target of 339 runs set by Australia.

Australia had posted a formidable total of 338/10 in 49.5 overs, led by Phoebe Litchfield’s brilliant 119 and Ash Gardner’s 63. India’s bowlers tried to stem the flow, with Deepti Sharma taking 2 wickets for 73 runs and Shree Charani claiming 2 for 49, but Australia still set a challenging platform for the chase.

During the run chase, Jemimah Rodrigues anchored the innings with a spectacular century, displaying composure and strokeplay under pressure. Harmanpreet Kaur complemented her with a superb 89, and the duo’s partnership ensured India steadily inched closer to the massive target. When the winning runs were scored, the crowd erupted as India completed a historic chase, securing their place in the final against South Africa.

The win was a testament to India’s skill, resilience, and mental strength, showcasing their ability to perform in high-pressure situations. With Rodrigues and Kaur leading the way, Team India now look forward to the final with momentum, confidence, and the belief that they can lift the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy.