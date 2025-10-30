IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur & Jemimah Rodrigues Overcome With Emotion After Historic Win Over Australia; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

Emotions ran high at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as Team India secured a historic five-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal, booking their place in the final. Amid the celebrations, India’s star batters, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, were seen in tears of joy, overwhelmed by the significance of the moment.

Chasing a daunting target of 339, India relied heavily on the brilliance of Rodrigues, who smashed a sublime century, and Kaur, who contributed a superb 89. Their fearless batting and calm approach under pressure guided India to one of the highest successful run chases in Women’s World Cup history. As the winning runs were scored, Team India players embraced each other, tears streaming down their faces, reflecting the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and dreams realised on the world stage.

The victory was not only a triumph of skill but also a testament to the spirit and resilience of Indian women’s cricket. Players, staff, and fans erupted in unison, celebrating the historic win that secured a spot in the final against South Africa. Kaur and Rodrigues’ emotional reaction captured the hearts of millions, symbolising the pride, joy, and passion that define Indian cricket. This unforgettable moment will remain etched in the memories of the team and supporters alike as they prepare for the ultimate showdown for the World Cup trophy.