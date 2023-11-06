BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Points At His Wrist After Dismissing Shakib Al Hasan To Indicate That He's 'Timed Out'; Watch

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews had the last laugh against Shakib Al Hasan as he dismissed the Bangladesh captain during their ongoing match at the ICC World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Monday.

Shakib and Mathews were involved in a heated exchange after the latter was given out 'timed out' by the on-field umpire during the Sri Lankan innings.

Mathews's controversial dismissal

Mathews became the first batter in international cricket history to get out in the bizarre fashion after he failed to take the crease within the stipulated time of 2 minutes when he came out to bat.

Shakib appealed to the umpire Marais Erasmus, who was forced to send back Mathews as Bangladesh refused to withdraw their appeal.

The dismissal has caused a massive controversy in the cricketing fraternity which is blaming Shakib and the Bangladesh team for showing lack of the spirit for the game.

Mathews takes his revenge on Shakib

But Mathews managed to take his revenge on Shakib when he dismissed the left-hander for 82 in the 32nd over of Bangladesh's 280-run chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The former Lankan skipper also pointed at his wrist to indicate that Shakib is 'timed out' as the Bangladesh star walked back to the dressing room.

Bangladesh however, are in a good position to defeat the Lankans as they were 210 for 3 at the time of Shakib's dismissal. Shakib and Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) both missed out on their individual hundreds but their 169-run partnership put Bangladesh in a commanding position.

