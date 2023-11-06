 BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Points At His Wrist After Dismissing Shakib Al Hasan To Indicate That He's 'Timed Out'; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Points At His Wrist After Dismissing Shakib Al Hasan To Indicate That He's 'Timed Out'; Watch

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Points At His Wrist After Dismissing Shakib Al Hasan To Indicate That He's 'Timed Out'; Watch

Shakib Al Hasan and Angelo Mathews were involved in a heated exchange after the latter was given out 'timed out' by the on-field umpire during the Sri Lankan innings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews had the last laugh against Shakib Al Hasan as he dismissed the Bangladesh captain during their ongoing match at the ICC World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Monday.

Shakib and Mathews were involved in a heated exchange after the latter was given out 'timed out' by the on-field umpire during the Sri Lankan innings.

Mathews's controversial dismissal

Mathews became the first batter in international cricket history to get out in the bizarre fashion after he failed to take the crease within the stipulated time of 2 minutes when he came out to bat.

Read Also
BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Complains To Umpire As Litton Das Gets Treated For Cramps Amid...
article-image

Shakib appealed to the umpire Marais Erasmus, who was forced to send back Mathews as Bangladesh refused to withdraw their appeal.

The dismissal has caused a massive controversy in the cricketing fraternity which is blaming Shakib and the Bangladesh team for showing lack of the spirit for the game.

Mathews takes his revenge on Shakib

But Mathews managed to take his revenge on Shakib when he dismissed the left-hander for 82 in the 32nd over of Bangladesh's 280-run chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The former Lankan skipper also pointed at his wrist to indicate that Shakib is 'timed out' as the Bangladesh star walked back to the dressing room.

Read Also
BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: 'Angelo Mathews's Dismissal Not Good For Spirit Of Cricket,' Charith Asalanka...
article-image

Bangladesh however, are in a good position to defeat the Lankans as they were 210 for 3 at the time of Shakib's dismissal. Shakib and Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) both missed out on their individual hundreds but their 169-run partnership put Bangladesh in a commanding position.

Read Also
BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews 'Timed Out' By Umpires In Delhi; Here's What It Means
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Points At His Wrist After Dismissing Shakib Al Hasan To Indicate...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Points At His Wrist After Dismissing Shakib Al Hasan To Indicate...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Complains To Umpire As Litton Das Gets Treated For Cramps Amid...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Complains To Umpire As Litton Das Gets Treated For Cramps Amid...

CWC 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Surprise Visit At Wankhede To Motivate Afghanistan Ahead Of...

CWC 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Surprise Visit At Wankhede To Motivate Afghanistan Ahead Of...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: 'Angelo Mathews's Dismissal Not Good For Spirit Of Cricket,' Charith Asalanka...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: 'Angelo Mathews's Dismissal Not Good For Spirit Of Cricket,' Charith Asalanka...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Past Instances Of Batters Getting Timed Out In FC Cricket Amid Angelo Mathews...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Past Instances Of Batters Getting Timed Out In FC Cricket Amid Angelo Mathews...