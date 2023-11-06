 BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Complains To Umpire As Litton Das Gets Treated For Cramps Amid 'Timed Out' Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Complains To Umpire As Litton Das Gets Treated For Cramps Amid 'Timed Out' Row

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Complains To Umpire As Litton Das Gets Treated For Cramps Amid 'Timed Out' Row

Earlier in the day, Angelo Mathews was given out timed out after he failed to face the first ball within the stipulated time due to a broken helmet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image

Another controversy ensued in the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Monday as the players surrounded the umpire Marais Erasmus after Litton Das got some treatment on the field for cramps.

The Bangladesh batter was suffering from cramps and called for the team physio for treatment. The game was interrupted due to his injury in the 5th over of Bangladesh's run chase.

Noticing the delay in proceedings, Angelo Mathews and the rest of the Sri Lankan players went up to the umpire to complain about the wastage of time.

Notably, just a few hours earlier, former Lankan captain Angelo Mathews was dismissed in controversial circumstances as he was timed out by the umpire for not getting ready within the stipulated time when he came out to bat in Delhi.

Read Also
BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Gautam Gambhir Says 'Absolutely Pathetic What Happened In Delhi' On Angelo...
article-image
Read Also
BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews 'Timed Out' In Delhi, A First In International Cricket; WATCH
article-image

Why Angelo Mathews was timed out?

Mathews came out with a broken helmet which he didn't realised until he reached the crease. He then called for a replacement from the 12th man.

By the time he got ready to face the first ball, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed to umpire Erasmus, who had to give the batter out due to the laws of the game.

The new batter has to get ready to face the first ball within 2 minutes of a dismissal. Mathews became the first batter in international cricket history to be given out timed out.

The dismissal sparked a massive row in the cricketing fraternity with most slamming Bangladesh for not withdrawing their appeal as it was against the spirit of cricket.

Read Also
BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews 'Timed Out' By Umpires In Delhi; Here's What It Means
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Points At His Wrist After Dismissing Shakib Al Hasan To Indicate...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Points At His Wrist After Dismissing Shakib Al Hasan To Indicate...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Complains To Umpire As Litton Das Gets Treated For Cramps Amid...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Complains To Umpire As Litton Das Gets Treated For Cramps Amid...

CWC 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Surprise Visit At Wankhede To Motivate Afghanistan Ahead Of...

CWC 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Surprise Visit At Wankhede To Motivate Afghanistan Ahead Of...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: 'Angelo Mathews's Dismissal Not Good For Spirit Of Cricket,' Charith Asalanka...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: 'Angelo Mathews's Dismissal Not Good For Spirit Of Cricket,' Charith Asalanka...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Past Instances Of Batters Getting Timed Out In FC Cricket Amid Angelo Mathews...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Past Instances Of Batters Getting Timed Out In FC Cricket Amid Angelo Mathews...