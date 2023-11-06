BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Complains To Umpire As Litton Das Gets Treated For Cramps Amid 'Timed Out' Row

Another controversy ensued in the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Monday as the players surrounded the umpire Marais Erasmus after Litton Das got some treatment on the field for cramps.

The Bangladesh batter was suffering from cramps and called for the team physio for treatment. The game was interrupted due to his injury in the 5th over of Bangladesh's run chase.

Noticing the delay in proceedings, Angelo Mathews and the rest of the Sri Lankan players went up to the umpire to complain about the wastage of time.

Notably, just a few hours earlier, former Lankan captain Angelo Mathews was dismissed in controversial circumstances as he was timed out by the umpire for not getting ready within the stipulated time when he came out to bat in Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why Angelo Mathews was timed out?

Mathews came out with a broken helmet which he didn't realised until he reached the crease. He then called for a replacement from the 12th man.

By the time he got ready to face the first ball, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed to umpire Erasmus, who had to give the batter out due to the laws of the game.

The new batter has to get ready to face the first ball within 2 minutes of a dismissal. Mathews became the first batter in international cricket history to be given out timed out.

The dismissal sparked a massive row in the cricketing fraternity with most slamming Bangladesh for not withdrawing their appeal as it was against the spirit of cricket.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)