BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Gautam Gambhir Says 'Absolutely Pathetic What Happened In Delhi' On Angelo Mathews Timed Out Row

Angelo Mathews's dismissal during the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in New DELHI has turned into a massive controversy with fans now slamming Shakib Al Hasan and his team for not taking back their appeal.

Mathews became the first batter in international cricket history to be dismissed after getting timed out as he failed to face the first ball within the stipulated time.

The former Lankan skipper wasn't ready to face the ball 3 minutes after last batter Sadeera Samarawickrama got out in the 25th over.

Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2023

Mathews brought a faulty helmet with him, the substitute fielder then ran in to get it replaced but it was getting late so Bangladesh captain Shakib politely appealed to the umpire who then gave the batter out.

A heated discussion between Mathews, the umpires and the Bangladesh players ensued after which the veteran cricketer stormed off the field.

Netizens are now blaming Shakib Al Hasan for his lack of sportsmanship as the skipper had the option of withdrawing his appeal but he chose not to.

Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today: Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was also furious with what transpired at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

"Absolutely pathetic what happened Delhi today!" Gambhir tweeted.

What the law states

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "timed out" dismissals reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

