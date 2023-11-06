BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: 'Angelo Mathews's Dismissal Not Good For Spirit Of Cricket,' Charith Asalanka Slams Bangladesh

Sri Lanka batter Charith Asalanka on Monday slammed the Bangladesh cricket team over the controversy surrounding Angelo Mathews's dissmissal in Match 38 of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Mathews became the first batter in international cricket history to be given out 'timed out' by the umpires after he failed to face the first ball within the stipulated three minutes.

Mathews came out with a broken helmet after which he called for a replacement. The Sri Lankan 12th man ran out with a new helmet but too much time had gone by after which Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan politely appealed to umpire Marais Erasmus.

The on-field umpires then had a discussion among themselves and eventually had to follow the laws of cricket to give Mathews out.

The former Sri Lankan captain was furious with the decision and even had a heated chat with Shakib, explaining to him why he got delayed. But the Bangladesh skipper did not withdraw his appeal and Mathews had to return to the dressing room without facing a delivery.

Charith Asalanka, who slammed his second ODI hundred in the match, later called out Bangladesh team over the dismissal.

"My point is that Mathews' dismissal was not good for the spirit of cricket," Asalanka said at the mid-innings break.

Asalanka hundred takes SL to 279

Asalanka's maiden World Cup century helped Sri Lanka recover to post 279 in 49.3 overs after they were reduced to 135 for 5, following the Mathews dismissal.

Asalanka scored 108 off 105 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes while opener Pathum Nissanka made 41 to help the Lankans reach a respectable total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Notably, both teams are out of contention to qualify for the semi-finals and have only one more match left in their campaign after this game.