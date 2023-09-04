 Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP, Live Updates And Top Moments: India Aim To Seal Super 4 Berth Amid Scratchy Weather Conditions In Kandy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP, Live Updates And Top Moments: India Aim To Seal Super 4 Berth Amid Scratchy Weather Conditions In Kandy
Live Updates

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP, Live Updates And Top Moments: India Aim To Seal Super 4 Berth Amid Scratchy Weather Conditions In Kandy

The live updates of Team India's 2nd match of Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal on Sunday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
India vs Nepal will take place on Monday in Kandy. | (Credits: Twitter)
04 September 2023 01:59 PM IST

India's team combination will be interesting to see, whether they will play Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Shami in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

04 September 2023 01:59 PM IST
04 September 2023 01:59 PM IST

The focus will be most on India's top four batters. Shreyas Iyer looked the best of the lot during his 9-ball 14 before Haris Rauf's short-pitched delivery did the trick

04 September 2023 01:59 PM IST
04 September 2023 01:59 PM IST

Nepal's best chance of stopping India's batting line-up could be their spin-bowling unit as it managed to hold off Pakistan in the middle overs. Nevertheless, India neutralized Pakistan's two frontline spinners well, scoring 112 in 17 overs.

04 September 2023 01:59 PM IST

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also on the cusp of major milestones in ODIs. The Indian captain needs 152 runs to complete 10000 runs in the format, while Kohli requires 98 to cross 13k ODI runs.

04 September 2023 01:59 PM IST
04 September 2023 01:59 PM IST
04 September 2023 01:59 PM IST

To provide a glimpse of Group B in Asia Cup, Bangladesh qualified for the Super 4 stage with a commanding win over Afghanistan on Sunday

04 September 2023 10:37 AM IST

India might have been the happier side of the two despite the washout against Pakistan since their middle-order stepped up. The innings of 82 should seal Ishan Kishan's place in the 2023 World Cup squad.

04 September 2023 10:37 AM IST

With eyes on whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can cash in on this opportunity to get some runs under their belt, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel has expressed confidence in their ability to tackle the ace batters.

04 September 2023 10:37 AM IST
04 September 2023 10:37 AM IST

The big update from India's camp is Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable for this clash as he has returned home for personal reasons. However, he will return for the Super 4 stage games.

04 September 2023 10:37 AM IST

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if we get a full game as the weather doesn't look promising yet again in Kandy

This will also be the first-ever ODI between India and Nepal as the teams have never battled one another in ODI cricket.

04 September 2023 10:37 AM IST

Team India will take on Nepal after their 1st match of Asia Cup 2023 was washed out following the first innings. Meanwhile, Nepal are coming off from a 238-run drubbing against Pakistan in the tournament opener

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'As Good As IPL': Sourav Ganguly Enjoys Premier League Fixture Between Arsenal And Manchester United...

'As Good As IPL': Sourav Ganguly Enjoys Premier League Fixture Between Arsenal And Manchester United...

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP: What Does Latest Report Say About Weather Conditions In Kandy?

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP: What Does Latest Report Say About Weather Conditions In Kandy?

US Open 2023: World No.1 Iga Swiatek Knocked Out After Losing To Jalena Ostapenko In 4th Round

US Open 2023: World No.1 Iga Swiatek Knocked Out After Losing To Jalena Ostapenko In 4th Round

'That's Why MSD Is A Legend': Fans Divided Over Jasprit Bumrah Leaving Asia Cup 2023 Midway For...

'That's Why MSD Is A Legend': Fans Divided Over Jasprit Bumrah Leaving Asia Cup 2023 Midway For...

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Threatened To Boycott Tournament If India-Pakistan Clash Didn't Happen In Kandy,...

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Threatened To Boycott Tournament If India-Pakistan Clash Didn't Happen In Kandy,...