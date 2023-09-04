Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP, Live Updates And Top Moments: India Aim To Seal Super 4 Berth Amid Scratchy Weather Conditions In Kandy

04 September 2023 01:59 PM IST
India's team combination will be interesting to see, whether they will play Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Shami in Jasprit Bumrah's absence
The focus will be most on India's top four batters. Shreyas Iyer looked the best of the lot during his 9-ball 14 before Haris Rauf's short-pitched delivery did the trick
Nepal's best chance of stopping India's batting line-up could be their spin-bowling unit as it managed to hold off Pakistan in the middle overs. Nevertheless, India neutralized Pakistan's two frontline spinners well, scoring 112 in 17 overs.
Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also on the cusp of major milestones in ODIs. The Indian captain needs 152 runs to complete 10000 runs in the format, while Kohli requires 98 to cross 13k ODI runs.
To provide a glimpse of Group B in Asia Cup, Bangladesh qualified for the Super 4 stage with a commanding win over Afghanistan on Sunday
India might have been the happier side of the two despite the washout against Pakistan since their middle-order stepped up. The innings of 82 should seal Ishan Kishan's place in the 2023 World Cup squad.
With eyes on whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can cash in on this opportunity to get some runs under their belt, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel has expressed confidence in their ability to tackle the ace batters.
The big update from India's camp is Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable for this clash as he has returned home for personal reasons. However, he will return for the Super 4 stage games.
Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if we get a full game as the weather doesn't look promising yet again in Kandy
This will also be the first-ever ODI between India and Nepal as the teams have never battled one another in ODI cricket.
Team India will take on Nepal after their 1st match of Asia Cup 2023 was washed out following the first innings. Meanwhile, Nepal are coming off from a 238-run drubbing against Pakistan in the tournament opener
