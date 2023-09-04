Gautam Gambhir Says Middle Finger Gesture Wasn't Towards Virat Kohli Fans, Claims 'Pakistanis Were Shouting Anti-India Slogans'

A video is doing the rounds on social media where Gambhir can be seen showing his middle finger to a section of the fans who were allegedly chanting Virat Kohli's name.

But the BJP MP claims that a few Pakistani fans in the crowd were chanting anti-India slogans and brought up the Kashmir issue which is why he reacted in that way.

Gambhir's clarification came after he received backlash on social media and from the cricketing fraternity over his gesture.

Gambhir's clarification

"The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave.

"There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can't hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction...

"I will not hear anything against my country. When you come to watch a sport or a match, support your own team. There is no need to do anything political in the stadium," Gambhir told reporters outside the Pallekele stadium where India is facing Nepal.

But in the video only 'Kohli, Kohli' chants can be heard, contradictory to what Gambhir is claiming. The authenticity of the video however, cannot be verified.

