 Gautam Gambhir Says Middle Finger Gesture Wasn't Towards Virat Kohli Fans, Claims 'Pakistanis Were Shouting Anti-India Slogans'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGautam Gambhir Says Middle Finger Gesture Wasn't Towards Virat Kohli Fans, Claims 'Pakistanis Were Shouting Anti-India Slogans'

Gautam Gambhir Says Middle Finger Gesture Wasn't Towards Virat Kohli Fans, Claims 'Pakistanis Were Shouting Anti-India Slogans'

A video is doing the rounds on social media where Gambhir can be seen showing his middle finger to a section of the fans who were allegedly chanting Virat Kohli's name.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
article-image

A video is doing the rounds on social media where Gambhir can be seen showing his middle finger to a section of the fans who were allegedly chanting Virat Kohli's name.

But the BJP MP claims that a few Pakistani fans in the crowd were chanting anti-India slogans and brought up the Kashmir issue which is why he reacted in that way.

Gambhir's clarification came after he received backlash on social media and from the cricketing fraternity over his gesture.

Read Also
IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Shows Middle Finger To Fans Chanting 'Kohli, Kohli'; Watch...
article-image

Gambhir's clarification

"The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave.

"There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can't hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction...

"I will not hear anything against my country. When you come to watch a sport or a match, support your own team. There is no need to do anything political in the stadium," Gambhir told reporters outside the Pallekele stadium where India is facing Nepal.

But in the video only 'Kohli, Kohli' chants can be heard, contradictory to what Gambhir is claiming. The authenticity of the video however, cannot be verified.

Read Also
'Nothing But A Disgrace': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Showing Middle Finger To Fans Chanting...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gautam Gambhir Middle Finger Row: Now Fans Heard Chanting 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' As Another Video...

Gautam Gambhir Middle Finger Row: Now Fans Heard Chanting 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' As Another Video...

'Nothing But A Disgrace': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Showing Middle Finger To Fans Chanting...

'Nothing But A Disgrace': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Showing Middle Finger To Fans Chanting...

Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Actress Barsha Siwakoti Spotted At IND vs NEP ODI, Picks Virat Kohli As Her...

Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Actress Barsha Siwakoti Spotted At IND vs NEP ODI, Picks Virat Kohli As Her...

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates: India Crush Nepal By 10 Wickets To Reach Super Fours

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates: India Crush Nepal By 10 Wickets To Reach Super Fours

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Shows Middle Finger To Fans Chanting 'Kohli, Kohli'; Watch...

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Shows Middle Finger To Fans Chanting 'Kohli, Kohli'; Watch...