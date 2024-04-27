Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024 Game

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter

The crowd at the Arun Jaitely Stadium witnessed contrasting reception for Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya before the IPL 2024 clash between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The spectators cheered loudly when Rohit Sharma's name was announced and the boos were loud when Hardik's name was called out.

A massive backlash erupted over social media when the Mumbai Indians announced Hardik Pandya as their new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who won the title 5 times for the franchise. Fans have also given Hardik Pandya a hostile reception in the stadiums, booing him during the toss in in a few matches thus far.

Reaction of crowd on Rohit vs Hardik name 😈😈😈#ipl #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/hUxVwyqbki — Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) April 27, 2024

Delhi Capitals set 258 for Mumbai Indians to win after Hardik Pandya puts them into bowl:

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals hammered 257 in their stipulated 20 overs as Jake Fraser-McGurk led the charge with a 27-ball 84. The Capitals also found contribution from Shai Hope, who hammered 5 sixes in his 17-ball 41. Later, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs dished out some lusty blows to put Mumbai Indians' esteemed bowling unit under pressure.

The Mumbai-based franchise has already beaten the Capitals earlier in the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium when Romario Shepherd took Anrich Nortje to the cleaners. While the Mumbai Indians are coming off a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, the Capitals managed to escape a loss against the Gujarat Titans. They managed to beat Gujarat by 4 runs after making 224.