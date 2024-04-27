 Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024 Game
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024 Game

Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024 Game

The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium gave contrasting receptions to Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2024 match.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter

The crowd at the Arun Jaitely Stadium witnessed contrasting reception for Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya before the IPL 2024 clash between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The spectators cheered loudly when Rohit Sharma's name was announced and the boos were loud when Hardik's name was called out.

Read Also
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs...
article-image

A massive backlash erupted over social media when the Mumbai Indians announced Hardik Pandya as their new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who won the title 5 times for the franchise. Fans have also given Hardik Pandya a hostile reception in the stadiums, booing him during the toss in in a few matches thus far.

Delhi Capitals set 258 for Mumbai Indians to win after Hardik Pandya puts them into bowl:

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals hammered 257 in their stipulated 20 overs as Jake Fraser-McGurk led the charge with a 27-ball 84. The Capitals also found contribution from Shai Hope, who hammered 5 sixes in his 17-ball 41. Later, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs dished out some lusty blows to put Mumbai Indians' esteemed bowling unit under pressure.

The Mumbai-based franchise has already beaten the Capitals earlier in the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium when Romario Shepherd took Anrich Nortje to the cleaners. While the Mumbai Indians are coming off a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, the Capitals managed to escape a loss against the Gujarat Titans. They managed to beat Gujarat by 4 runs after making 224.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Gets Furious At MI Player Amid IPL 2024 Match vs DC

Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Gets Furious At MI Player Amid IPL 2024 Match vs DC

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs...

Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024...

Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024...

Viral Video: Kris Srikkanth Dances Live On TV & Trolls Matthew Hayden After Punjab Kings Pull Off...

Viral Video: Kris Srikkanth Dances Live On TV & Trolls Matthew Hayden After Punjab Kings Pull Off...

DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 43: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs Fire Delhi Capitals To 257/4

DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 43: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs Fire Delhi Capitals To 257/4