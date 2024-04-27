Viral Video: Kris Srikkanth Dances Live On TV & Trolls Matthew Hayden After Punjab Kings Pull Off Record Chase vs KKR

Kris Srikkanth dances live on TV after PBKS pull off record chase in IPL vs KKR | Credits: Star Sports Twitter

Former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth was in jovial mood after Punjab Kings scripted history with a record run-chase in the IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, April 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 261/6 in 20 overs and set a target of 262 for Punjab Kings to chase. Many would've thought it would be impossible for PBKS to chase down the target. However, the visitors pulled off a surprise by achieving the target in 18.4 overs and making it to history book of records for the highest run-chase in T20 cricket.

Jonny Bairstow (108*), Shashank Singh (68*) and Prabhsimran Sharma (54) were the star batters in the Punjab Kings' record chase in T20 history.

In a video shared by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter),The 1983 World Cup winner seems to be happiest as he entered the post-match show by dancing and trolled Matthew Hayden for questioning his prediction that PBKS would win the match.

The record for the highest run-chase was previously held by South Africa, who chased down 259-run target set by West Indies in March 2023. Now, Punjab Kings is now the proud owner of the highest run-chase in the history of T20 cricket.

In addition to the record chase, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings saw 523 runs scored, which is the second-most aggregate runs scored in the history of IPL. Additionally, PBKS smashed 24 sixes in an innings, which is the most by a team in the tournament's history.