DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 43: Mumbai Indians Win Toss & Opt To Bowl First; Delhi Capitals Drop Prithvi Shaw From Playing XI

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, April 27.

MI and DC have made one change each to their playing for the match. Gerald Coeztee has been ruled out of the match due to a stomach bug and Mumbai Indians replaced him with Luke Wood. While Delhi Capitals brought in Kumar Kushagra by dropping Prithvi Shaw from the playing XI.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(WK), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(C), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Delhi Capitals: ake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Pitch Report:

"There is not a cloud in the sky and the mercury is almost touching 40, 39 degrees for an afternoon fixture. We will get to the pitch, but first the dimensions - to my left 59 meters, on the other side 64 meters and down town is roughly about 73, but the major concern is 54 meters behind the wicket on one side. The only difference I see today is it is quite bare, there is no grass here and you'd think wow that is going to be brilliant for the spinners. It is going to be slightly better for the spinners, but the problem for the bowlers is it is rock hard. It is like a sheet of marble. No grass will allow the spinners to have a bit of turn and if you look at the spin attacks, Delhi have a slight advantage. Nothing for the seamers," reckon Danny Morrison and Sanjay Manjrekar.

Preview:

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are locking horns against each other for the second time in the ongoing IPL season. In their last encounter, MI registered a 29-run win over DC at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was Mumbai Indians' first win of the season after suffering three consecutive losses.

DC and MI had contrary results in their previous matches. Rishabh Pant-led side defeated Gujarat Titans to earn a fourth win of the season while Hardik Pandya and the boys were handed the fifth defeat of their campaign by Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals managed to turn their game around after their inconsistent results as they won three matches in the last four games. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are struggling to keep their ship sailing.

Delhi Capitals are currently at the sixth spot with 8 points after nine matches while Mumbai Indians are at the 8th position with six points after eight games on the points table.

Squad

DC: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams, Gulbadin Naib.

MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.