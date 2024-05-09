'Come To RCB, You Deserve Better': Fans Rally Behind KL Rahul After Public Humiliation By LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka

Indian cricket fans are rallying behind KL Rahul after he was scolded by Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka in full view of the cameras following the team's crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 57 of IPL 2024.

Goenka was seen having a heated chat with Rahul, who stood quietly while getting a bashing from his boss.

But fans were not impressed with what they saw and called out Goenka for the public humiliation of a senior India player.

Rahul has been receiving a massive wave of support and even being called back to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by fans who feel he's being treated badly at LSG.

KL's IPL journey

Rahul made his IPL debut with RCB in 2013 but left the franchise after he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. He came back to RCB two years later in 2016 and spent a couple of seasons before moving out to captain the Punjab Kings.

LSG entered the IPL in 2021 and brought Rahul on board as the skipper in 2022.

The team reached the Eliminator in IPL 2022 and 2023 under Rahul's captaincy but are fighting to for a place in the top-four this season due to their inconsistent and injury-hit campaign.

LSG's qualification scenario for playoffs

LSG however, are still very much in the race to reach the last four with 12 points from as many games. They are currently sixth on the table, tied on 12 points with Chennai Super Kings (4th) and Delhi Capitals (5th).

Lucknow will play the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in their last two league games which they have to win to remain in the fray. They will also have to pray for some other results to go their way elsewhere.

LSG can get to a maximum of 16 points but even a single defeat will bring Net Run Rate into play.