'Cricket Is Not Marwadi Dhanda': Netizens Slam LSG Owner Sanjeev Goenka For Scolding KL Rahul On Camera

Cricket fans on social media on Wednesday called out Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka for scolding captain KL Rahul in full view of the television cameras after the team's humiliating defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 57 of IPL 2024.

SRH restricted LSG to 165 for 4 and then gunned down the target in just 9.4 overs with all 10 wickets in hand thanks to the opening partnership of 167 between Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*).

Goenka, who was watching his team disintegrate at the hands of Head and Sharma from the stands, came down to the field and had a heated chat with Rahul who kept quiet most of the time.

Netizens were quick to pull up Goenka for his rude behaviour in public.

Head and Sharma added another chapter to their remorseless domination over bowlers while carving lightning fast unbeaten fifties

They hammered 107 runs in the powerplay in comparison to LSG, who scored only 27 which made all the difference.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 165 for 4 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 55 not out, Nicholas Pooran 48 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-12, Pat Cummins 1-47) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 167 for 0 in 9.4 overs (Travis Head 89 not out, Abhishek Sharma 75) by ten wickets