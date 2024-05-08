Viral Video: LSG Owner Sanjeev Goenka Spotted Talking Furiously To Skipper KL Rahul After Team’s Crushing 10-Wicket Defeat vs SRH In IPL 2024 Clash

LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka with skipper KL Rahul | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner and billionaire businessman Sanjeev Goenka was spotted talking furiously to skipper KL Rahul after their team’s crushing 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8.

After posting a total of 165/4, thanks to brilliant performances by Ayush Badoni (55*) and Nicholas Pooran (48*), LSG couldn't defend their total as SRH chased down a 166-run target in just 9.4 overs. Openers Travis Head (89* off 30 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28 balls) unleashed their firepower and mercilessly targetted visitors bowling attack.

Head and Abhishek formed a scintillating unbeaten 167-run partnership for the opening wicket to chase down the target set by Lucknow Super Giants in less than 10 overs.

Yash Thakur leaked the most runs as he conceded 47 runs without taking a wicket with an economy rate of 17.60 in 2.3 overs.

After the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul met his franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka and both had a chat. Goenka was visibly not pleased with the team's result as he was having a heated chat with Rahul. Apparently, LSG owner was not happy with certain decisions taken by KL Rahul on the field while defending the total. The video of the same went viral on social media.