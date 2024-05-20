IPL 2024: Best XI After League Stage

By: Aakash Singh | May 20, 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli is in a league of his own and has accumulated 708 runs thus far, averaging 64.36. He has also done so at a strike rate of 155.60.
Sunil Narine is arguably one of the contenders of the MVP award in the tournament. The KKR star has smashed 461 runs and has taken 15 scalps in 13 matches.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has passed 500 runs for the first time in an IPL season and has been in sensational form. He has accumulated 504 runs in 14 matches at 56.
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag has also proved his worth this season, justifying the continuous backing by the franchise. Parag has hammered 531 runs thus far, averaging 59.
Heinrich Klaasen has continued his reputation as a fearsome striker of the ball from the 2023 World Cup. The South African has maintained a strike rate of 183.17 from 13 innings with 381 runs.
Nicholas Pooran struck the equally brutally in IPL 2024. The Lucknow Super Giants' keeper-batter has accumulated 499 runs in 14 matches at 62.37.
Shashank Singh has emerged as a bonafide match-winner for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. The 32-year-old has smashed 354 runs in 14 matches, striking at an astonishing 164.25.
Trent Boult continues to impress one and all with his new-ball bowling skills. The Rajasthan Royals' seamer has claimed 12 scalps in 14 matches at 31.83 and will seek some improvement in performances in the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is one of the rare silver linings in an otherwise forgettable campaign for them. The right-arm pacer has 20 scalps in 13 matches at 16.80 with a solitary fifer.
SRH seamer T Natarajan is the highest wicket-taker thus far for the franchise in IPL 2024. The left-arm seamer has taken 17 scalps in 11 matches at 23.58.
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been effective in the middle overs, playing an integral role in KKR's road to the playoffs. With 18 wickets in 13 matches, Chakravarthy is the highest wicket-taker for KKR this season.
