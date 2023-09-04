IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Shows Middle Finger To Fans Chanting 'Kohli, Kohli'; Watch Viral Video

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir displayed shocking behaviour towards fans at the Pallekele International Stadium where the Men in Blue are taking on Nepal in their Asia Cup 2023 Group B clash.

Gambhir was caught on camera, showing the middle finger to fans who were chanting Virat Kohli's name as he walked past them.

Gambhir was seen talking on the phone when he heard the "Kohli, Kohli" chants. The BJP MP then turned towards them and showed his middle finger.

Gambhir is in Sri Lanka where he is part of the commentary team for the host broadcasters.

He is a vocal critic of Kohli and doesn't see eye-to-eye with the former India captain ever since the two clashed in the Indian Premier League several years ago.

Gambhir seems to be still holding grudges against Kohli and displayed that with his controversial gesture in Pallekele.

Kohli meanwhile, is in action against Nepal who have crossed the 200-run mark against a strong Indian bowling attack.

India vs Nepal

Nepal are going great guns against a strong Indian team and have scored 178 for 6 before rain stopped play in Kandy for the first time in the contest.

Aasif Sheikh scored a brilliant half-century before getting out for 58 while the rest of the batters also chipped in to take the team score closer to the 200-run mark.

Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel shared an opening stand of 65 runs to give Nepal a solid start after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Pallekele International Stadium.

But India fought back through Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj after the first powerplay. Jadeja bagged three quick wickets while Siraj picked two and Thakur got one to leave Nepal in a spot of bother at 144 for 6 in 31.5 overs.

Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami then joined forces to stitch a 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket to lead Nepal's recovery.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)