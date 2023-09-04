Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Completes 100 Catches In Multi-Nation Tournaments To Match Azharuddin's Record

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Monday added another feather to his ODI cap as he completed 100 catches in multi-nation tournaments during the ongoing match against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023.

He achieved the feat in the 30th over as Mohammed Siraj got Aasif Sheikh to play the ball in the air which Kohli grabbed with his right hand to complete the dismissal.

Kohli thus, became only the second Indian cricketer after Mohammad Azharuddin to complete 100 catches as a non keeper in multi-nation tournaments.

Kohli had dropped a catch earlier in the innings but managed to hold on to the second chance he got to send back Nepal's top-scorer so far.

Sheikh was batting on 58 before Siraj and Kohli combined to end his stay at the crease. The opening batter is the first from Nepal to score a half-century against India, which was his 10th in ODI cricket.

India fight back after Nepal's solid start

Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel shared an opening stand of 65 runs to give Nepal a solid start after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Pallekele International Stadium.

But India fought back through Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj after the first powerplay.

Thakur got the first wicket of Bhurtel for 38 before Jadeja triggered a collapse with three quick wickets of Bhim Sharki (7), captain Rohit Paudel (5) and Kushal Malla (2).

Siraj then got rid of the well-set Sheikh and Gulshan Jha (23) in the space of two overs to leave Nepal in a spot of bother at 144 for 6 in 31.5 overs.