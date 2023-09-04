'Yo-Yo Test Se Zyada Practice Ki Zarurat Hai': Fans Blast India After 3 Dropped Catches vs Nepal; Watch Viral Video

Team India are currently having a nightmare outing on the field against Nepal in their 2nd match of Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy as they have dropped 3 catches. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer - all of whom are excellent fielders dropped catches, allowing their opposition to build a 50-run opening stand.

The first dropped catch was by Shreyas Iyer in the opening over when Mohammed Shami drew an edge from Kushal Bhurtel and it flew to the second slip fielder. The very next ball saw Kohli drop a catch at cover as Aasif Sheikh chipped a drive in the air. The 34-year-old had got himself into an awkward position, leading to the chance going down.

Yet another regulation catch was fluffed by Ishan Kishan in the 5th over behind the stumps as Shami went for the short ball and Bhurtel had edged it, but the youngster went for the reverse cup and fluffed it.

Shardul Thakur gets the first breakthrough for India:

It was Shardul Thakur's golden arm that provided India with the respite as Bhurtel edged one to the keeper, ending a 65-run stand. The Men in Blue have picked up 3 more wickets after that, stalling Nepal's progress effectively.

This is also the first-ever one-day international between the two sides. Should India win against Nepal, they will progress to the Super 4 stage as they will have accumulated 3 points. Their high-octane clash against Pakistan was washed out after India made 266 in their first innings on the back of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

Rohit Sharma won the toss against Nepal and India made one change, bringing in Shami for Jasprit Bumrah, who returned home for the birth of this first child.

Here's how fans have reacted to Team India's sloppy fielding:

