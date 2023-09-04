'Rain Can't Save India From Nepal': Say Fans Of Associate Nation Amid IND vs NEP Asia Cup Clash; WATCH

Nepal cricket fans are confident of victory against Team India in their ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday.

Both India and Nepal are playing in a must-win game of the tournament as they need a victory to qualify for the Super Fours and join Pakistan from Group B.

India's opening match against Pakistan didn't produce a result due to rain in Pallekele which meant they only took one point from the game.

Pakistan advanced to the next round thanks to their win over Nepal.

India need either a win or if the match is washed out like their previous game then they will reach the Super Four with two points from as many ODIs in the tournament.

Nepal meanwhile, need nothing less than a victory to stay alive in the Asia Cup. And their fans are confident that the Associate Nation will be able to stun the former world champions in today's game.

Nepal make solid start vs India

And the minnows have started really well against the Men in Blue, having scored 65 runs for 1 wicket in 10 overs after being put into bat by India captain Rohit Sharma.

Shardul Thakur was able to break the solid opening stand with the wicket of Kushal Bhurtel, who got out for 38 runs off 25 balls.

India are missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah in this game as he has gone back home for the birth of his first child. Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan were blessed with a baby boy, just hours after the fast bowler landed in Mumbai.

