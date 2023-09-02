'All BJP Blokes Are Double-Faced': Gautam Gambhir Trolled For Commentating In India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Game After Demanding It To Be Called Off

Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is facing the wrath of the social media after sitting in the commentary box of the India-Pakistan clash of Asia Cup 2023 clash at Pallekele International Stadium despite initially wanting the match to be called off. The left-handed batter has been accused of changing his stance due to his involvement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an interview last month, here's what the former World Cup-winner had to say about India-Pakistan matches in international cricket:

"I may be criticized, as I am frequently, but no event, not even a cricket match, is more valuable to me than our soldier’s life. It is not possible to separate cricket from politics, especially when it comes to matches between India and Pakistan. The two countries have a long history of hostility, and cricket matches between them are frequently exploited as a platform for propaganda. I do not believe that India should play Pakistan in any international cricket matches until the situation between the two countries improves."

India lose their top three cheaply as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf breath fire:

Meanwhile, Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi blew away India's top order as he cleaned up Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply in his consecutive overs. Haris Rauf struggled to hit his straps, but roared back with wickets of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer - both of who couldn't trouble the scores much either.

Pakistan couldn't have asked for a better start to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign as they steamrolled Nepal by 238 runs in Multan. They also retained the same playing XI for this clash against India.

Here's how Gautam Gambhir has been trolled for changing his stance:

