'Nothing But A Disgrace': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Showing Middle Finger To Fans Chanting 'Kohli, Kohli'

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir is receiving a lot of flak from fans after he was caught flashing his middle finger during the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 ODI in Pallekele on Monday.

Gambhir made the obscene gesture after fans started chanting Virat Kohli's name as he walked past them during the match.

Gambhir was seen talking on the phone when he heard the "Kohli, Kohli" chants. The former India cricketer then turned towards them and showed his middle finger.

Indian cricket fans condemned Gambhir's behaviour and also started criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Lok Sabha MP's shocking behaviour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gambhir vs Kohli: How it started

The animosity between Gambhir and Kohli dates back to 2013 when the two players almost came to blows during an Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The two again had an altercation during IPL 2023 after RCB defeated Gambhir's Lucknow Super Giants, a team that he mentors.

The Indian cricket stalwarts don't generally see eye-to-eye whenever they are on the cricket field during the IPL. Gambhir is also a vocal critic of Kohli and leaves no opportunity to slam the batting legend whenever he fails to score runs.

It's important to note that such heated moments are not uncommon in the competitive world of cricket, and both players have moved past these incidents to continue representing India with distinction while contributing to the sport's growth in the country.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)