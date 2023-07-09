Ashes 3rd Test: Brook, Wood Put On A Show At Headingley As England Hit Back With 3-Wicket Win vs Australia

England staged a stunning comeback in the Ashes 2023 on Sunday as they defeated Australia by 3 wickets in the third Test at Headingley but the visitors still lead the five-match series 2-1.

Chasing a challenging 251 for victory, the hosts rode on superb knocks from Harry Brook and Zak Crawley before Chris Woakes's cameo on Day 4.

England Bounces Back after Earlier Defeats

Brook top-scored with 75 while Crawley made 44 and Woakes contributed with 32 not out as England chased down the target in exatcly 50 overs to return to winning ways after the defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's earlier in the series.

Fans witnessed a see-saw battle at Leeds as the Aussies kept taking wickets at regular intervals throughout the day after England resumed their chase at 27 for no loss.

But the match turned in Australia's favour after Mitchel Starc ran through the top-order with the wickets of Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali in quick succession.

England Fights Back after Losing Key Wickets

Crawley followed soon after with England reeling at 93 for 3 in the first session before Joe Root and Harry Brook steadied the ship with their 38-run partnership.

The scenario changed once again when Root got out to Pat Cummins for 21 before captain Ben Stokes (13) and Jonny Bairstow (5) were dismissed by Mitchell Starc (5-78) after lunch, with England reduced to 171-6 and still 80 shy of their target.

Rollercoaster Battle at Leeds

Brook however, kept his nerves and mixed caution with aggression to take England out of troubled waters before falling with 21 needed as a dramatic Test threatened a late twist.

It was left to Woakes, with whom Brook put on 59 for the seventh wicket, and Mark Wood (16*) to secure the win from there, with the latter hitting Cummins for a six over fine leg and creaming Starc for a four through the covers before Woakes smoked the decisive four off Starc and Headingley erupted.

