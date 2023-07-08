'See Ya, Smudge': Steve Smith Angry As Jonny Bairstow Sledges Him On Day 2 At Headingley (WATCH)

Steve Smith unimpressed by Jonny Bairstow's sledging. | (Credits: Twitter)

England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow gave a cheeky send-off to Steve Smith on day 2 of the 3rd Test at Headingley in Leeds. Bairstow, who was dismissed controversially in the fourth innings of the second Test at Lord's, sledged Smith, who perished cheaply by whipping one to mid-wicket off Moeen Ali's bowling.

The incident occurred in the 27th over of the innings when Australia's lead was merely 98 and Smith hit in the air off Moeen Ali only to depart for 2 off 9 balls. As the Aussie great was walking back to the pavilion, Bairstow said the words 'See ya, Smudge' as picked up by the stump mic. Smith was visibly unimpressed by that and looked at the Yorkshire cricketer with contempt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Smith's 100th Test has indeed been a forgettable one, given he managed only 24 runs on the big occasion, with 22 of them coming in the first innings as Australia conceded the Test from a strong position.

Moeen Ali's wickets keep England in the hunt at Headingley:

After England conceded a 26-run lead on day two after managing only 237, they struck by removing David Warner as Stuart Broad accounted for him for the 17th time in Tests. Following a 50-run stand between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, Moeen struck twice to remove the latter and Smith.

Khawaja got a start, but could not convert it into a big one as Chris Woakes nicked him for 43. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head stopped the rot as they played defensively to get through to stumps. The tourists are still ahead by 142 runs, but will want more than 300 in the fourth innings.