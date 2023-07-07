Nasser Hussain Blasts England Over Dropped Catches in Ashes 3rd Test: 'It's Like A Virus, Spreads Through Team'

England's former captain Nasser Hussain seemed disappointed with the missing chances by the English team on the field against Australia in the third test match of the Ashes series.

On the first day of the third Test, England continued to let down with their on-field performance. Jonny Bairstow dropped catches behind the stumps of Steve Smith and Travis Head while Joe Root filed to catch Mitchell Marsh at 12 runs. Marsh then scored 118 runs in the match.

England in all have dropped 13 catches in total in the series so far and missed a stumping.

Nasser Hussain livid with England's fielding

Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket that dropping catches is like a "virus", it spreads through the team.

"It's like a virus, it spreads through the team," Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket. "I'm not just talking about in a day, it's in a series - you lose it, you get hard hands," the former English captain said.

"The greatest catchers I played with were Mark Waugh and Nick Knight, and they had soft hands. Jonny Bairstow will know he should be taking that, Joe Root will know he should be taking that - these are not difficult chances, but now it's spreading like a virus," he further added.

Hussain believes that those wasted opportunities have played a significant role in the series score. "You're thinking 'don't come to me, don't come to me', when in the field you should be wanting every ball to come to you.

"It's been the difference between the sides and it makes me cross because when England win it's all about Bazball, when England lose it's all about Bazball, when actually they're 2-0 down because of those mistakes they've made in the game." Hussain said.

"It's attention to detail and at the moment Australia have had the better attention to detail, and that's why they're 2-0 up," he added.

Australia edge ahead at Headingley

England got bowled out for 237, handing Australia a lead of 26 runs in the first innings at Leeds. The visitors, who lead the series 2-0, posted 263 on Day 1 thanks to Mitchell Marsh's 118.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 80 runs but the rest of the batters failed miserably against the likes of Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

The Aussie skipper took a six-wicket haul while Starc bagged a couple. Mitch Marsh and spinner Todd Murphy took one wicket each for the visitors.