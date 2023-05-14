Premier League: Anthony Martial and Ganarcho fire Manchester United closer to top 4 after 2-0 win over Wolves

Manchester United secured a comfortable 2-0 Premier League home win over Wolves on Saturday, thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho. The win brings them a step closer to securing a return to the Champions League.

Current Standings

United currently sits fourth in the table with 66 points, with both sides having three games left to play. The top four teams qualify directly for next season's group stage. Liverpool is fifth in the table, four points behind United. Meanwhile, Wolves are currently in 13th place with 40 points.

Slow-Paced Game

The game was played mainly at a sluggish pace, but United's Brazilian winger, Antony, provided a creative spark throughout the match. He curled a shot wide in the ninth minute after sloppy Wolves defending. Antony regularly cut in from the right wing onto his favoured left foot to shoot, continuing to offer United a creative spark.

Goals from Martial and Garnacho

Although Antony headed over from point-blank range on the half-hour mark, he made amends two minutes later, tearing down the right on a quick counter-attack and squaring the ball for Martial to fire home. Antony was in the thick of the action again on the hour mark as Bruno Fernandes back-heeled the ball to him on the edge of the box, but his shot deflected just wide of the near post.

Fernandes had a chance to make it two when he cut in from the left and fired from close range in the 64th minute, but Wolves' debutant keeper, Daniel Bentley, made a fine save. Jadon Sancho's similar effort was also kept out.

The Wolves attack struggled to create chances throughout the game and failed to trouble United's defense. Casemiro forced another fine save from Bentley in the 82nd minute with a dipping shot, and substitute Wout Weghorst headed over the bar from close range from the resulting corner.

Garnacho's Goal Seals the Win

After a long spell out due to an ankle injury, Garnacho was brought off the bench in the 82nd minute. He wrapped up the three points with a long run and shot that bounced off the inside of the right-hand post deep into stoppage time, sealing the win for United.